Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Trading Down 3.7%

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.60 and last traded at $44.14. Approximately 20,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 60,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $622.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 38,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.