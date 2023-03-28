Frax (FRAX) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Frax has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $9.01 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.