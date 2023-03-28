Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of FRU stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$14.36. 87,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,281. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.70. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$11.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.05.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

