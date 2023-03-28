FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Up to $7.22

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $7.45. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 895,839 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FREY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.
FREYR Battery Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FREYR Battery
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 706,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in FREYR Battery by 11.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in FREYR Battery by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,803,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,321,000 after acquiring an additional 313,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.
FREYR Battery Company Profile
FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FREYR Battery (FREY)
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.