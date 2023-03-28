Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.81

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.81 and last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 604155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FYBR. Cowen lifted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.39. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,623,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,630,587.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

