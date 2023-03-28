FY2024 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Cut by Analyst

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in CAE by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CAE by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 328,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 190,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
