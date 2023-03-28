G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GZTGF remained flat at $3.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $623.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.04. G City has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

G City Ltd. engages in the acquisition, improvement, development, and management of income-producing real estate for mixed uses including commercial, office, and residential around the world, and focusing on densely populated urban areas in major cities. It operates through the following geographic segments: Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

