G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
G City Price Performance
GZTGF remained flat at $3.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $623.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.04. G City has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
G City Company Profile
