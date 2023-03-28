GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $84.35

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84.35 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 84.80 ($1.04), with a volume of 1199581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.40 ($1.07).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 19 ($0.23) price target on shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments in a report on Monday, March 6th.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.67. The company has a market cap of £743.00 million, a P/E ratio of 546.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a current ratio of 148.50.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,375.00%.

In related news, insider Alex Yew acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,700 ($11,917.93). 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

