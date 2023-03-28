GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GDS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.69. GDS has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $45.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of GDS by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 8,092,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,909,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter worth $77,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GDS by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,914 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,891,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after buying an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,801,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,823,000 after buying an additional 210,458 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

