GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GDS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.13.
Shares of GDS stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.69. GDS has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $45.15.
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
