Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Geberit Stock Performance

Shares of GBERY stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $53.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. Geberit has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $62.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GBERY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Geberit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.20.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. The firm’s product range consists of the Installation and Flushing Systems, Piping Systems and Bathroom Systems product areas. The Installation and Flushing Systems comprises flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings.

Further Reading

