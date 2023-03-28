Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.67

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 36764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $954.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 423.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 66,467 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.