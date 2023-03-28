General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 30,220 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $4,370,000. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.18.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

