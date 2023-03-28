Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 48,671 Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $91,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

