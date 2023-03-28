Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Shares of SBCF opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $266,654.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,359.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,962.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,275 shares of company stock worth $681,880 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

