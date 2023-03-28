Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.57 Million Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,858 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 3.4% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 43,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.14. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

