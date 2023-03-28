Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,481,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,252,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,225,000 after purchasing an additional 241,218 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 220,735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 190,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

