Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF makes up 1.1% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.68% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $409,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000.

NASDAQ PXI opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.94. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $53.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

