Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,577 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.81.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

