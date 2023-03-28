Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, an increase of 143.2% from the February 28th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 172.7 days.
Genmab A/S Stock Up 1.3 %
GNMSF traded up $5.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.90. 153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $260.25 and a fifty-two week high of $470.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.89.
About Genmab A/S
