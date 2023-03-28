Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, an increase of 143.2% from the February 28th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 172.7 days.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 1.3 %

GNMSF traded up $5.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.90. 153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $260.25 and a fifty-two week high of $470.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.89.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

