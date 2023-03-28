Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Lifted to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $186.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.20.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.4 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $159.03 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $124.85 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.80.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $239,384,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after purchasing an additional 368,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after purchasing an additional 313,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.