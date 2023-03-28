Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Up 150.6% in March

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,292,200 shares, a growth of 150.6% from the February 28th total of 1,313,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,658.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBNXF. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GBNXF stock remained flat at $16.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.09. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.