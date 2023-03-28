GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.90. 2,680,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97 and a beta of -0.18. GitLab has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.98.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $312,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 869,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,721,434.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,406 shares of company stock valued at $483,466. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,521,000 after purchasing an additional 228,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,506,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,879,000 after purchasing an additional 361,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

