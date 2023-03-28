Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Buys 176 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 180.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,361,000 after buying an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,256,000 after buying an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 596.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,243,000 after buying an additional 321,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ecolab Stock Up 0.4 %

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.82. 136,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,851. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.54. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $185.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

