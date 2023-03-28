Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April accounts for 0.6% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 19.39% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 3rd quarter worth $724,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAPR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.47. 1,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,948. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.