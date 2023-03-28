Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,117 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

CTSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,100. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.68. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $92.99.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

