Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $3.50 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,451 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of BATS:KJAN traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.27. 26,240 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35.
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile
