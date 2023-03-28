Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 187,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,165 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,516,000 after buying an additional 706,560 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,339,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,964,000 after buying an additional 347,387 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,201,000 after buying an additional 228,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,184,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,965,000 after purchasing an additional 206,370 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.72. 243,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,326. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.51. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

