Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 26,198 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,198 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned about 8.43% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,053.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 17.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.81. 4,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,539. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $29.38.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

