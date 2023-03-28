Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Position Raised by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF comprises 7.4% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Golden Green Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,074,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,794,000 after buying an additional 112,365 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,694,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

MLPX stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 19,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,244. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $45.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.33.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

