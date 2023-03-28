Golden Green Inc. Buys 1,917 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 142.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.0% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.08. 3,078,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,876,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $333.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.87. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $396.50. The company has a market cap of $146.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.13.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

