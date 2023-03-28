Golden Green Inc. Has $352,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Golden Green Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 108.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895,881 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,173.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,041 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,976,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2,389.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,106. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

