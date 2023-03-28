Golden Green Inc. Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $130.56. The stock had a trading volume of 890,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.94. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.