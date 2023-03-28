Golden Green Inc. Sells 55,394 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Golden Green Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,169 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 55,394 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up about 1.3% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

DVN traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,858,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,441,671. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.09. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

