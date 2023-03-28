Golden Green Inc. Trims Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Golden Green Inc. reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI cut Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.37.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.51. 9,249,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,717,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average of $64.97. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.