Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Short Interest Update

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Golden Star Enterprises Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:GSPT traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 10,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,380. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Golden Star Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

Golden Star Enterprises Company Profile

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. engages in the marketing and distribution of drones. The company was founded on September 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Claymont, DE.

