Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Short Interest Update

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Golden Star Enterprises Stock Down 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:GSPT traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 10,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,380. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Golden Star Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
Golden Star Enterprises Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Star Enterprises (GSPT)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.