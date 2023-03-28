Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance

Shares of GRP.U stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.76. The company had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.91. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $80.79.

Get Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.