Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Short Interest Update

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPEAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 620 ($7.62) to GBX 600 ($7.37) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Great Portland Estates to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $560.00.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPEAF traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.