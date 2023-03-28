Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.0% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.28. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $58.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

