Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $197.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36. The company has a market cap of $270.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

