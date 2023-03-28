Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Short Interest Down 79.3% in March

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,800 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the February 28th total of 3,038,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.5 days.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Price Performance
Shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group stock remained flat at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.05.
About Guangzhou Automobile Group
