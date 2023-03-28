Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Short Interest Down 79.3% in March

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,800 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the February 28th total of 3,038,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.5 days.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Price Performance

Shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group stock remained flat at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.05.

Get Guangzhou Automobile Group alerts:

About Guangzhou Automobile Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.