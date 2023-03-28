Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.39 and last traded at $23.40. 350,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,007,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Amirali Talasaz purchased 40,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,596,062.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.