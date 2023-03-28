Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,663 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 241% from the previous session’s volume of 10,167 shares.The stock last traded at $10.52 and had previously closed at $10.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GHLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Guild from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.
Guild Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $640.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Guild Company Profile
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guild (GHLD)
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Don’t Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.