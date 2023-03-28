Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,663 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 241% from the previous session’s volume of 10,167 shares.The stock last traded at $10.52 and had previously closed at $10.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GHLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Guild from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Guild Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $640.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guild Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Guild by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 123,099 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,196,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 837.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 70,539 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 46.9% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

