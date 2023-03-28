Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $8.81 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $290.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.58.
Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.
