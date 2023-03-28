Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $8.81 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $290.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 136,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

