Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Trading 5% Higher

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.94. 3,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 129,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Hammerhead Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

About Hammerhead Energy

(Get Rating)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.

