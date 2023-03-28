Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Rocket Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.2% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 40,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $794,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 963.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 184,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 167,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,142,000 after purchasing an additional 856,076 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCKT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.58.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

RCKT opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

