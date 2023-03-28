Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 21.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,799,000 after buying an additional 1,534,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,258,000 after purchasing an additional 371,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Natera by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 577,106 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 40.4% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,277,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,784,000 after purchasing an additional 655,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its position in Natera by 4.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,209,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,811,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $35,935.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,781.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $103,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,766.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $35,935.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,781.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,739 shares of company stock worth $9,221,887. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natera Price Performance

NTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.53.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.