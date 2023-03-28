Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Repare Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RPTX shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

