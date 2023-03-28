Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Insulet by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.82.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total transaction of $1,163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,401 shares of company stock valued at $13,647,895 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $314.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,248.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $326.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.23.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Insulet’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

