Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,305,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,210,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,231,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,937,000 after buying an additional 38,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 19.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 963,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,454,000 after buying an additional 156,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.36.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $381.09 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $397.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.53.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

