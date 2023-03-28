Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 118 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,763 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $265.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.51. The company has a market cap of $655.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

